iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
TSE IAG traded up C$2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.78. 79,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,791. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.67. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$58.70 and a 12-month high of C$93.15.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts predict that iA Financial will post 10.113867 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
