IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.6 %

IAG stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.46. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 466,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

