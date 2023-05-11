Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 833,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,250,967 shares.The stock last traded at $30.88 and had previously closed at $32.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -1,739.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after buying an additional 290,199 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,966.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200,008 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $3,422,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Articles

