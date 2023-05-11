IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 294.5% in April

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a growth of 294.5% from the April 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.3 days.

IGG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. IGG has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Get IGG alerts:

IGG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.