IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Up 294.5% in April

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a growth of 294.5% from the April 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.3 days.
IGG Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IGGGF remained flat at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. IGG has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.85.
IGG Company Profile
