ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ImagineAR Stock Performance

IPNFF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,625. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. ImagineAR has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc engages in the delivery of content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

