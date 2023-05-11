Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,667 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.78% of Immunic worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Immunic by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 286,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,976. The company has a market cap of $75.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.81). On average, research analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.