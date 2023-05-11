Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 712.7% in April

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, an increase of 712.7% from the April 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IFBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 435,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,057. Infobird has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Shares of Infobird are set to reverse split on Monday, May 15th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 15th.

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

