Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Innoviva accounts for about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Innoviva worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 2,417.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Innoviva Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 338,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.29. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $856.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

