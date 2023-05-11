Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

INVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,111. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $867.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.31 million.

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.