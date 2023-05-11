Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in April

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the April 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

IPXHY traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,758. Inpex has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20.

About Inpex

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

