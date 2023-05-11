Insider Buying: Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) Insider Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Impey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($30,914.83).

Pacific Assets Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:PAC opened at GBX 353 ($4.45) on Thursday. Pacific Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 303 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 384 ($4.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 356.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,536.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Pacific Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

