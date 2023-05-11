Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Purchases $12,325.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Skinner acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,973.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

PEBO stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $671.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 304,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

