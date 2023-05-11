Insider Buying: Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Director Buys $43,700.00 in Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) Director Joshua Schechter purchased 2,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viad Price Performance

VVI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.47. 110,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,862. The stock has a market cap of $446.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.43 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVI. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 68.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Viad by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.