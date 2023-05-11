Insider Buying: Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) Director Jay B. Keyser purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,168 shares in the company, valued at $181,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VABK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.12. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Virginia National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

