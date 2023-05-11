Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC remained flat at $9.34 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,524,936. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.