Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Heery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Heery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Christopher Heery sold 1,200 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $130,320.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Heery sold 15,642 shares of Arcellx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $547,626.42.

On Monday, April 3rd, Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00.

Arcellx Trading Down 5.0 %

ACLX traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 628,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,616. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.34. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arcellx in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

