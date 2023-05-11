Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $2,022,846.65 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $475,423.78.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49.

Equinix Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $750.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 0.6% during the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.