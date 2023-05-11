Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $16,698.33 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 573,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14.

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

