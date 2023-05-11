Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $4,417,594.24 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.52, for a total value of $4,417,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $954.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $868.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $841.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $961.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $929.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

