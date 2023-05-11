Insider Selling: Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PH traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.59. The stock had a trading volume of 843,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

