Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Insider Sells 10,656 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $422,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,343.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Richard Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $41.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

