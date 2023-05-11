Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,613,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,434,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $97,865.95.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aman Narang sold 548 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $9,639.32.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOST traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,632,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,042. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

