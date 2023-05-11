Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Down 5.6%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 1,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter.

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and sales of vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products. It operates through the following segments: Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

