Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at $19,936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

