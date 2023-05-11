International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NYSE IBM opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

