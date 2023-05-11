Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $44.08 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,426,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,922,857 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

