Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 36,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Intuit by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Intuit by 3,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 16,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $428.00. 290,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

