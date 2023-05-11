Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lowered by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $270,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,731.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,765 shares of company stock worth $26,718,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.43 and a 200 day moving average of $258.24. The company has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.