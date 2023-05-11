Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.16

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 77252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,398,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,668,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,144,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,840,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after acquiring an additional 899,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,441,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

