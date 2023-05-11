Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.
About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
