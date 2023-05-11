Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.