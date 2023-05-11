Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,900 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 1,116,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,195. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
