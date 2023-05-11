Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,900 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 1,116,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,195. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 155.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2,105.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

