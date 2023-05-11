Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.41

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.41 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 15735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

