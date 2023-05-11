Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VTN opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.