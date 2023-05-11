Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 11th (AA, AIBRF, ALB, ALV, ARCT, ARLP, AXON, BCSF, BIDU, BIREF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 11th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $270.00 target price on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $236.00 price target on the stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.50.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cathay Financial (OTCMKTS:CHYFF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $204.00 price target on the stock.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $250.00 target price on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.