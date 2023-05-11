IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.81 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $209.59 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
IoTeX Profile
IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,447,584,014 coins and its circulating supply is 9,447,584,010 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars.
