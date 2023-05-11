iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. Approximately 1,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 6,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.78% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.