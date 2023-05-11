iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP) Trading Down 0.2%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.49 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.97.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.83% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Precious Metals Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.