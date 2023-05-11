iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AIA – Get Rating) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.04 and last traded at $58.24. 55,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 117,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile



The iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Asia 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 of the largest companies from Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan. AIA was launched on Nov 13, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

