iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

CMF traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. 4,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,852. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

