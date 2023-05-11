iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $68.69. 6,006,575 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

