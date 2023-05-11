iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 111.9% from the April 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 937,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,016. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,149,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,128 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,861,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,259,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 42,742.6% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

