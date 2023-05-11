iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 224.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $412.06. 652,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,803. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.88. The stock has a market cap of $306.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.