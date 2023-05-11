iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.23% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $148,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.27. 463,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,531. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.98.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.