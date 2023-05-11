iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,302,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
IJR traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,555. The stock has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.