iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 88.7% in April

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the April 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,632. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $24.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

