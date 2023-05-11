iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 214.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,143. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $59.87 and a 52 week high of $74.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

