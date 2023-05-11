iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.