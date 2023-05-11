iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after buying an additional 59,162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 350,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after buying an additional 64,928 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.86. The company had a trading volume of 390,226 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.