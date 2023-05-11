iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,023 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $95.86. 390,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.