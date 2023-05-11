iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,465 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

